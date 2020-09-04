Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 1,951.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 524.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SON stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.57. Sonoco Products Co has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $62.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.57.

In related news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $309,808.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,386.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

