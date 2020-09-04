Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 53.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Twilio by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,592,000 after buying an additional 2,443,614 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,718,000 after buying an additional 1,191,888 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,075,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,619,000 after buying an additional 803,780 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,515,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Twilio from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Twilio from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Twilio from $110.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Twilio from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Twilio from $137.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.59.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $299,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO George Hu sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.42, for a total value of $9,421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 387,486 shares of company stock worth $84,798,777 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $248.39 on Friday. Twilio Inc has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $288.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.20 and its 200-day moving average is $175.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

