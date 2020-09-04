At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) CMO Sells $785,400.00 in Stock

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $785,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

At Home Group stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. At Home Group Inc has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.92.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 35.75% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $515.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. At Home Group’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that At Home Group Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,433,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,415 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 60.1% in the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 6,277,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,729 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in At Home Group in the first quarter worth $3,277,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new stake in At Home Group in the second quarter worth $9,530,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 43.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,361,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 414,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on At Home Group from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised At Home Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on At Home Group from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

