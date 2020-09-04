Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 25,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter.

MOAT stock opened at $56.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.86. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.27.

