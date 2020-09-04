Robert W. Baird Increases Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $400.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $355.00 to $400.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.86% from the stock’s current price.

LULU has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $352.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.27.

Shares of LULU opened at $377.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $344.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.14. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total value of $1,438,247.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,645.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,720,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,841,113,000 after buying an additional 103,643 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,440,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,633,566,000 after buying an additional 721,636 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 18.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,902,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,465,528,000 after buying an additional 1,217,017 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,455,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,326,266,000 after buying an additional 419,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,874,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $544,943,000 after purchasing an additional 123,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

