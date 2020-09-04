Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 3,823 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,135 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2,219.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 177.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.17.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.36 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.80. Western Digital Corp has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

