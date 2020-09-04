Zacks: Analysts Expect Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) will report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.28. Lions Gate Entertainment reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lions Gate Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lions Gate Entertainment.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LGF.A. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

LGF.A opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. Lions Gate Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68.

Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

