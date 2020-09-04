Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) will post $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Jeld-Wen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.48. Jeld-Wen posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Jeld-Wen will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jeld-Wen.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $992.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.53 million. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JELD shares. Benchmark cut shares of Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen from $13.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.96.

NYSE JELD opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.82. Jeld-Wen has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 75.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 13.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

