Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Shares Gap Up to $1.91

Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.91, but opened at $2.16. Ion Geophysical shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 310 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Ion Geophysical in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ion Geophysical in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ion Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ion Geophysical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $22.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.97 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ion Geophysical Corp will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IO. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Ion Geophysical by 416.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 162,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 131,409 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ion Geophysical by 189.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 30,371 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Ion Geophysical by 3.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 324,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Ion Geophysical by 12.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ion Geophysical by 12.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.

