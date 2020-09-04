CAHS China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) Shares Gap Up to $1.17

CAHS China HGS Real Estate, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.17, but opened at $1.63. CAHS China HGS Real Estate shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 8,598 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

CAHS China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. CAHS China HGS Real Estate had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter.

China HGS Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops real estate properties in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction and sale of residential apartments, parking lots, and commercial properties. It also develops multi-layer, sub-high-rise, and high-rise apartment buildings, as well as office buildings.

