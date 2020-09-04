AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) to report earnings per share of ($0.76) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.72). AnaptysBio reported earnings per share of ($1.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AnaptysBio.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $46.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average is $17.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 231,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 288,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 90,838 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 63,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 29,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

