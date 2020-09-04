TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Shares Gap Up to $4.98

TSR Inc (NASDAQ:TSRI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.98, but opened at $6.16. TSR shares last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 19,964 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.80 million during the quarter. TSR had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%.

TSR, Inc provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.

