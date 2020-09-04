Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Releases Earnings Results

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.92 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 5.31%. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.84. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KFY. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Sidoti raised Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Korn Ferry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

In related news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $269,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,826.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $165,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,251.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

