Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $2.08 on October 15th

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 2.0775 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%.

Essex Property Trust has increased its dividend by 21.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 25 years.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of ESS opened at $221.94 on Friday. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $175.81 and a fifty-two week high of $334.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.35. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 41.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ESS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.83.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.