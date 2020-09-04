Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 69,350 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,595,000 after acquiring an additional 59,129 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 319,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 230,823 shares during the period. 84.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $45.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.05. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Knight Equity raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.47.

In related news, major shareholder Lyndee Moyes Nester sold 37,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $1,746,877.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total transaction of $4,224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 344,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,236,429. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

