Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 143.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BTI. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 737.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in British American Tobacco by 359.3% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $33.87 on Friday. British American Tobacco PLC has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $45.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average of $37.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BTI shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

