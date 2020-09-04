BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,279 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Athene were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATH. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Athene in the first quarter worth $1,355,395,000. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in Athene by 46.7% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 5,318,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,105 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Athene by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,900,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,798,000 after buying an additional 1,550,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,137,000. Finally, AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Athene by 362.6% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,400,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,766,000 after buying an additional 1,097,998 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Athene from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Athene from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Athene from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Athene from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

NYSE:ATH opened at $35.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Athene Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $50.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day moving average is $31.42.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.59. Athene had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athene news, insider Grant Kvalheim bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

