Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Position Increased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 537.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 30.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.36, for a total transaction of $1,579,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,117,871.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,289.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,725 shares of company stock worth $5,808,225. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.88.

Shares of SWKS opened at $139.91 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $154.24. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

