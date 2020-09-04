Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 1,456 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JHEM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,079,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,000 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 231,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 17,882 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 151,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 20,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 60,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JHEM opened at $24.70 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.66.

