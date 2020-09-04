BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 50.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 361,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 121,129 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 607,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,752,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 553,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,578,000 after acquiring an additional 44,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 515,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,647,000 after acquiring an additional 146,363 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HFC shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

HFC stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. HollyFrontier Corp has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $58.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.73.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

