BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $874,000 Stock Position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,600 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BVN. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,335,059 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,473,000 after acquiring an additional 408,136 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 55.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,770 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 158,542 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 265.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 156,412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 113,583 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the second quarter worth $940,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 63.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 260,927 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 101,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of BVN stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $15.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $97.79 million during the quarter. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 22.02%.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

