Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) will report $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.16. Diversified Healthcare Trust posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 62.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Diversified Healthcare Trust.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $8.00 to $2.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,619,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,165 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $123,961,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $51,151,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $21,999,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 529.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,199,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,006,000 after buying an additional 4,373,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

DHC opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $935.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.86. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.05%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

