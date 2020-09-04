Analysts Set Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) PT at $164.00

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.67.

Several research analysts have commented on STE shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Steris in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Steris in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE STE opened at $160.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. Steris has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $168.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.50.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. Steris had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steris will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. Steris’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In other Steris news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 5,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total transaction of $837,040.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,067.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total transaction of $3,816,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,738.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Steris in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Steris by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Steris by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,671,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $513,916,000 after purchasing an additional 83,765 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Steris in the first quarter worth $3,623,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in Steris by 10.6% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

