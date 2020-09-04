Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (XIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on September 28th

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 28th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Xinyuan Real Estate has increased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years.

XIN stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Xinyuan Real Estate has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $4.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.43.

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $125.77 million during the quarter. Xinyuan Real Estate had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 1.24%.

About Xinyuan Real Estate

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops residential real estate properties for middle income consumers in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, or high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools; and small scale residential properties, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

