Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (DHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0165 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by 19.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of DHY stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $2.59.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

