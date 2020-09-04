Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.66 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $47.33 on Friday. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $31.08 and a 52-week high of $58.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.98 and its 200 day moving average is $45.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DCI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $723,456.00. Also, VP Amy C. Becker sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $131,980.48. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,636. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

