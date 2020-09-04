Guess?, Inc. (GES) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on October 2nd

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%.

Guess? has decreased its dividend payment by 37.5% over the last three years.

Shares of GES opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $905.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.77. Guess? has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.57. Guess? had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guess? will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Carlos Alberini acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $1,017,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,106.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Guess? from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Guess? from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Guess? from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Guess? presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

