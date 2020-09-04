Guess? (NYSE:GES) Issues Earnings Results

Guess? (NYSE:GES) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guess? had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:GES opened at $13.36 on Friday. Guess? has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $905.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

In other Guess? news, CEO Carlos Alberini acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $1,017,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,106.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 34.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GES. ValuEngine upgraded Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Guess? from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Guess? from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Guess? from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

