Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) Updates Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) updated its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.11–0.1 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $52-53 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.59 million.Pagerduty also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.3–0.27 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pagerduty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pagerduty from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pagerduty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pagerduty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.23.

Get Pagerduty alerts:

PD opened at $25.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average of $24.51. Pagerduty has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $38.85.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.67 million. Pagerduty had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 27.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pagerduty will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pagerduty news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 21,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $559,970.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,615,799 shares in the company, valued at $92,239,032.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $63,480.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 413,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,168 over the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Pagerduty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagerduty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.