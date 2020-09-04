Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) issued an update on its FY 2020

IntraDay earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 18.25-18.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $18.85. Humana also updated its FY20 guidance to $18.25-18.75 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HUM shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $421.00 to $397.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Humana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $442.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a buy rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $425.50.

HUM opened at $421.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Humana has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $431.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $406.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.66 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Humana will post 18.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

