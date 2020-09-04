Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.80-6.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.1-7.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.24 billion.Science Applications International also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.80-6.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Science Applications International from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.18.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $83.18 on Friday. Science Applications International has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $96.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Charles Alexander Mathis acquired 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.80 per share, for a total transaction of $101,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,880.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.