DAPS Coin (DAPS) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. DAPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $5.66 million and approximately $260,722.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One DAPS Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including txbit.io, SWFT, Bitbox and Bitmart.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin (CRYPTO:DAPS) is a token. It launched on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com . DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Token Trading

DAPS Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitmart, Bitbox, STEX, txbit.io and SWFT. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

