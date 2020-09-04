HTMLCOIN (HTML) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bleutrade, Fatbtc and HitBTC. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and $20,044.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00051094 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.59 or 0.00674115 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $192.96 or 0.01842685 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,507.63 or 1.00345622 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011788 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00133800 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006380 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001013 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

HTMLCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange, C-Patex, CryptoBridge, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

