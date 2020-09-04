NOIA Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $31.73 Million (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One NOIA Network token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000969 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit. NOIA Network has a market cap of $31.73 million and approximately $504,260.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00042662 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005375 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $597.62 or 0.05707167 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00035930 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003877 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003458 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA Network (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a token. It launched on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 312,763,513 tokens. The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork . NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

