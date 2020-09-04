Bitcoin Confidential Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,469.00 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 4th. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 58.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Bleutrade. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $2.13 million and $1,469.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00042662 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005375 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $597.62 or 0.05707167 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00035930 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003877 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

BC is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

Bitcoin Confidential can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

