PRiVCY (PRIV) Trading 9.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One PRiVCY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. During the last week, PRiVCY has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. PRiVCY has a total market capitalization of $25,775.01 and $1.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PRiVCY alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00074916 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00036633 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PRiVCY Profile

PRiVCY is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. The official website for PRiVCY is privcy.io . PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PRiVCY

PRiVCY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRiVCY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRiVCY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRiVCY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRiVCY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.