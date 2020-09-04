Happycoin (HPC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2,782.00

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Happycoin has a total market capitalization of $296,616.00 and approximately $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Happycoin has traded 42.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Happycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit.

Dash (DASH) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.59 or 0.00674115 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011788 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005587 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00031650 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.25 or 0.01138785 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000932 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org

Happycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Happycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Happycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

