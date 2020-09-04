First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,249,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,923,000 after buying an additional 41,707 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 7.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,288,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,325,000 after buying an additional 93,272 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 11.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 762,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after buying an additional 78,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after buying an additional 45,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after buying an additional 36,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

FBNC stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $41.34. The company has a market cap of $603.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average of $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. First Bancorp had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $78.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

