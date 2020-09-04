Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $225.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.03% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Docusign from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Docusign from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Docusign from $100.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $168.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Docusign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.50.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $242.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of -206.85 and a beta of 0.86. Docusign has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $290.23.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.55 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Docusign will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $1,032,990.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 426,265 shares in the company, valued at $62,903,926.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total transaction of $965,100.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 167,293 shares in the company, valued at $32,290,894.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,241 shares of company stock worth $31,531,917 over the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Docusign by 222.2% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Docusign during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Docusign during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Docusign during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Docusign during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

