Seaport Global Securities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT)

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avient in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 2nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Avient’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS.
Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $609.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Avient’s revenue was down 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.
About Avient
Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.
