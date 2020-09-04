Seaport Global Securities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT)

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avient in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 2nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Avient’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $609.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Avient’s revenue was down 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Avient in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

