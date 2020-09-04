Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Raised to $261.00

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $233.00 to $261.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DOCU. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Docusign from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Docusign in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Docusign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.50.

Shares of DOCU opened at $242.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.54 and a 200-day moving average of $141.69. Docusign has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $290.23. The company has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of -206.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.55 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Docusign will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $1,119,864.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 399,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,215,974.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.51, for a total transaction of $2,755,874.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,543.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,241 shares of company stock worth $31,531,917 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Docusign by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Docusign by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,414,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Docusign by 89.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 928,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,935,000 after buying an additional 438,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Docusign during the second quarter worth $387,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

