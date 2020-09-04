SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) was downgraded by Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SMCAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

SMCAY opened at $28.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.22 and a quick ratio of 7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.13. SMC CORP JAPAN/S has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $28.70.

SMC CORP JAPAN/S Company Profile

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubing, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

