TheStreet Upgrades Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) to B

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARW. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $78.63 on Wednesday. Arrow Electronics has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $85.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 2,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $159,620.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,622.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 6,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total value of $467,365.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,230 shares of company stock valued at $6,035,273. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 763.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 203.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 148.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.