NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Now Covered by Atlantic Securities

Equities research analysts at Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.44.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NEE stock opened at $280.59 on Friday. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $291.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $280.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $141.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $50,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,159 shares of company stock valued at $19,693,240 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,240,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,739,378,000 after buying an additional 51,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,092,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,222,962,000 after buying an additional 31,126 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,031,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $968,135,000 after buying an additional 214,306 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,013,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,718,000 after buying an additional 96,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 158,981.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,938,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $705,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.