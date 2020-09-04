Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) PT Raised to $64.00 at KeyCorp

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $54.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OXM. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

NYSE OXM opened at $52.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.04 million, a PE ratio of -41.70 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $30.37 and a 1-year high of $80.55.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $191.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.57 million. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Oxford Industries by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Oxford Industries by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Oxford Industries by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

