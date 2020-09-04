BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,142,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $249,065,000 after purchasing an additional 129,433 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,813,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $235,722,000 after purchasing an additional 537,203 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,212,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $211,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,333 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,253,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $172,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 268.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,609,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,761 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VOYA shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.58.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Voya Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.06.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.50 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial Inc will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

