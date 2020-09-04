BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 7,780 Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,428 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 10.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 131,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,104,000 after purchasing an additional 732,772 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the first quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 657.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 19,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $32.49 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day moving average is $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.62.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZION. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. DA Davidson raised Zions Bancorporation NA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $557,010.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

