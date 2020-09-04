California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 225,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 36,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $37.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.36. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $73.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.76 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $2,067,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,655,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,794,049.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

