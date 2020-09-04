Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 98.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,101 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 952.6% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 904.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 225.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 732 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 185.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.52.

Shares of EA stock opened at $132.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.98. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $147.36.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Lawrence F. Probst III sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $4,207,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,933.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,133 shares of company stock valued at $11,906,596 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

