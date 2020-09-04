Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Stock Position Lifted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,459 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 335.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Newell Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

NWL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

